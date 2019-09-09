WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) Director Robert D. Perlmutter Acquires 2,500 Shares

WideOpenWest Inc (NYSE:WOW) Director Robert D. Perlmutter bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.40 per share, for a total transaction of $41,000.00.

Shares of WOW traded up $0.15 on Monday, reaching $5.63. 341,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,743. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.74. The firm has a market cap of $461.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.52. WideOpenWest Inc has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $12.38.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest Inc will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of WideOpenWest in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of WideOpenWest in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of WideOpenWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $17.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. WideOpenWest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.46.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the second quarter valued at $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 24,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

