Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) PT Set at $126.00 by Maxim Group

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) has been assigned a $126.00 target price by research analysts at Maxim Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Maxim Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 102.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Western Digital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.98.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.24. 4,403,770 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,701,349. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.14. The stock has a market cap of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.85. Western Digital has a one year low of $33.83 and a one year high of $62.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The data storage provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.22. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. Western Digital’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western Digital will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 87,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total transaction of $5,219,697.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,480 shares in the company, valued at $6,744,300.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.82, for a total transaction of $195,574.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,665,507.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Western Digital by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,104,843 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $114,788,000 after acquiring an additional 43,310 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,730,731 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $174,707,000 after acquiring an additional 179,818 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in Western Digital by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,449 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Western Digital by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 117,147 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,630,000 after acquiring an additional 37,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Western Digital by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,170 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 6,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

