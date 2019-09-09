Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 72,047 Shares of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIZ) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 555,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,047 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF worth $15,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PIZ. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the second quarter worth $68,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $146,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 16,820 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PIZ traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $26.85. The company had a trading volume of 21,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,361. Invesco DWA Developed Markets Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $27.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.43.

PowerShares DWA Developed Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Developed Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of developed economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding the United States companies listed on the United States stock exchange.

