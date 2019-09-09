Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stake in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its position in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,813 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,065 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.43% of Qualys worth $14,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Qualys by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 13,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Qualys in the second quarter worth $11,181,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Qualys by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management grew its holdings in Qualys by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 29,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth $308,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QLYS. BidaskClub cut Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Nomura assumed coverage on Qualys in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on Qualys in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.06.

In other Qualys news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.34, for a total transaction of $107,042.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,786.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total transaction of $130,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,137,861.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,863 shares of company stock worth $1,435,521. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS traded down $2.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.49. 10,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,949. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.40. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.82 and a beta of 1.38. Qualys Inc has a 52 week low of $65.93 and a 52 week high of $97.12.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $78.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.54 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Qualys Inc will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

