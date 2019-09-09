Wells Fargo & Company MN Increases Stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,265 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $14,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 12.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.47. The company had a trading volume of 458,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.30 and a 12-month high of $39.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.15.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.11). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 35.11%. The firm had revenue of $104.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.50%.

FR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.90.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

