Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $13.84 Million Stock Position in Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN decreased its position in shares of Avalara Inc (NYSE:AVLR) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,097 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.27% of Avalara worth $13,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its position in Avalara by 272.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avalara in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Avalara in the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Avalara in the second quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Avalara in the first quarter worth approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVLR traded down $4.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.41. 52,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,233. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.68. Avalara Inc has a 12 month low of $28.09 and a 12 month high of $94.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -70.62 and a beta of 0.59.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Avalara had a negative net margin of 20.13% and a negative return on equity of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $91.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avalara Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.40 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Monday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. First Analysis started coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, July 26th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Avalara in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.37.

In other news, Director Edward A. Gilhuly sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $21,452,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $983,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 863,245 shares of company stock worth $73,549,278 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. It offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

