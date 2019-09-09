Wells Fargo & Company MN Buys 135 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.34% of NewMarket worth $15,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NewMarket by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,495,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NewMarket by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,419 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in NewMarket by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 59,603 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,897,000 after acquiring an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in NewMarket by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,806,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in NewMarket by 4.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,198,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

NEU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Buckingham Research upgraded NewMarket from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $420.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NewMarket from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $512.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th.

NewMarket stock traded down $21.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $462.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,096. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $453.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $428.12. NewMarket Co. has a 1 year low of $352.89 and a 1 year high of $489.11.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.16 by $1.47. NewMarket had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 47.25%. The business had revenue of $563.42 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NewMarket Co. will post 23.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is a positive change from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. NewMarket’s payout ratio is 34.41%.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, metalworking fluids, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

