WEIR GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.59

Shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.59 and traded as low as $9.31. WEIR GRP PLC/S shares last traded at $9.31, with a volume of 5,981 shares trading hands.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WEGRY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of WEIR GRP PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.58.
WEIR GRP PLC/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WEGRY)
The Weir Group PLC designs, manufactures, and sells highly-engineered products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Minerals, ESCO, and Oil & Gas. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.
