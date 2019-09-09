WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,546 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $11,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WEC. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,691,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $557,833,000 after purchasing an additional 135,323 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,306,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $419,652,000 after purchasing an additional 65,226 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,266,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $295,016,000 after buying an additional 356,209 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,538,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,653,000 after buying an additional 10,892 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,927,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $152,397,000 after buying an additional 19,195 shares during the period. 76.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WEC. Bank of America lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Guggenheim cut WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group cut WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.09.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded down $2.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $90.47. 3,562,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,741,099. The stock has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.64. WEC Energy Group Inc has a twelve month low of $64.96 and a twelve month high of $98.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.55.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.66%.

In other news, CEO Joseph Kevin Fletcher sold 27,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.69, for a total value of $2,593,677.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,415,215.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mary Beth Straka sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.69, for a total value of $341,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,252 shares in the company, valued at $513,067.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 246,040 shares of company stock valued at $22,979,862. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

