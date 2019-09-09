WeAreSatoshi (WSX) Trading Down 9.8% Over Last Week

WeAreSatoshi (CURRENCY:WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 9th. One WeAreSatoshi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WeAreSatoshi has traded 9.8% lower against the dollar. WeAreSatoshi has a market cap of $3.04 million and approximately $356.00 worth of WeAreSatoshi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.81 or 0.00842602 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003118 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001335 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000244 BTC.

About WeAreSatoshi

WeAreSatoshi (CRYPTO:WSX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2014. WeAreSatoshi’s total supply is 18,430,975 coins. WeAreSatoshi’s official Twitter account is @wearesatoshi . The Reddit community for WeAreSatoshi is /r/wsx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . WeAreSatoshi’s official website is wearesatoshi.net

WeAreSatoshi Coin Trading

WeAreSatoshi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeAreSatoshi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeAreSatoshi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WeAreSatoshi using one of the exchanges listed above.

