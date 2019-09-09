Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) Stock Position Trimmed by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its stake in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) by 18.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,936,538 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 440,134 shares during the period. Watts Water Technologies makes up about 2.3% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 0.06% of Watts Water Technologies worth $180,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirova increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 115,488.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 165,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,402,000 after buying an additional 165,149 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 679,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,322,000 after purchasing an additional 43,190 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,410,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 11.7% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 28,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Watts Water Technologies by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 384,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,829,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WTS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 31st. ValuEngine cut Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.26 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.09.

NYSE:WTS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.09. 4,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,966. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.18. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $61.17 and a twelve month high of $94.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.15 and its 200-day moving average is $86.49.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.26 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.60%.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

