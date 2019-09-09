Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) will report earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Waste Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.18. Waste Management also reported earnings of $1.15 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Waste Management will report full year earnings of $4.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.36. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Waste Management.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $126.00 target price on Waste Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $127.00 price target on shares of Waste Management and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.25.

NYSE WM traded down $1.71 on Monday, reaching $117.62. 1,394,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,713,979. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.61. Waste Management has a 12 month low of $83.22 and a 12 month high of $121.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.512 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 48.81%.

In other news, Director Patrick W. Gross sold 289 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total transaction of $34,278.29. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,331,164.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 84,314 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $9,823,424.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 282,921 shares in the company, valued at $32,963,125.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,622 shares of company stock worth $10,815,171 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Waste Management by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,502,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $133,715,000 after acquiring an additional 36,135 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,208,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $462,699,000 after purchasing an additional 326,408 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 1,000.0% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 1.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. 73.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

