Wallington Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Wallington Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRK. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,032,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,596,161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,219,877 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,497,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,154,000 after buying an additional 951,911 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $2,166,688,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.8% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 24,839,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,405 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,431,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,209,000 after buying an additional 653,128 shares during the last quarter. 75.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRK traded down $3.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.47. The stock had a trading volume of 11,282,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,487,489. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.50 and a 200 day moving average of $81.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $219.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.53. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.10 and a 12 month high of $87.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 43.34%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.69%.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 216,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.43, for a total value of $18,514,218.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,378 shares in the company, valued at $30,274,512.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 6,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $546,873.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,223 shares in the company, valued at $8,783,245.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MRK shares. Societe Generale set a $105.00 price target on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Argus upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.29.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

