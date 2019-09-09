Wallington Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up 1.6% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simmons Bank raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.9% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 10,732 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amgen by 55.8% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 71,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,235,000 after buying an additional 25,732 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 55.8% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 87,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,071,000 after purchasing an additional 31,246 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC increased its position in Amgen by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 56,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,399,000 after purchasing an additional 20,218 shares in the last quarter. 76.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $5.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $202.34. The stock had a trading volume of 4,337,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,041,473. The business’s 50-day moving average is $193.76 and its 200 day moving average is $184.78. The firm has a market cap of $124.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $211.90.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.39. Amgen had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 76.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.28%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMGN. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up previously from $221.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Amgen from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $217.33.

In other news, SVP Cynthia M. Patton sold 13,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.07, for a total transaction of $2,793,547.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,793,069.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total value of $77,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,851 shares of company stock valued at $3,659,900 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

