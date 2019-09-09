Wallington Asset Management LLC Has $4.44 Million Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,794,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,428,779,000 after buying an additional 305,219 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,767,853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,859,642,000 after buying an additional 3,038,704 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,760,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,050,627,000 after buying an additional 1,057,308 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,776,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $530,295,000 after acquiring an additional 90,623 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,011,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $230,792,000 after acquiring an additional 445,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,445,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,498,009. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $64.65 and a 12 month high of $87.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $297.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.17.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $661,999.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 189,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,445,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $86.50 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.13.

Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

