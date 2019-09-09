Wallington Asset Management LLC Grows Position in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Wallington Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 148,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,340 shares during the quarter. W. R. Berkley comprises 2.4% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $9,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRB. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,139,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,199,000 after buying an additional 154,325 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 318.4% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 49,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 37,356 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 642,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,417,000 after purchasing an additional 81,356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRB traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.42. 620,721 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.26. W. R. Berkley Corp has a twelve month low of $45.91 and a twelve month high of $73.26.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

In other W. R. Berkley news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 77,000 shares of W. R. Berkley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $5,128,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,329 shares in the company, valued at $3,419,024.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WRB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on W. R. Berkley to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.71 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.40.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

