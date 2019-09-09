Walker Crips Group (LON:WCW) Hits New 12-Month Low at $22.25

Walker Crips Group plc (LON:WCW) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 22.25 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 24.50 ($0.32), with a volume of 24000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.20 ($0.33).

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 million and a P/E ratio of 30.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 26.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 26.54.

Walker Crips Group (LON:WCW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported GBX 0.78 ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Walker Crips Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.25%.

In other news, insider Sean Kin Wai Lam bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share, with a total value of £7,500 ($9,800.08). Insiders have bought 31,166 shares of company stock worth $779,719 over the last three months.

Walker Crips Group Company Profile (LON:WCW)

Walker Crips Group plc provides financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Investment Management and Wealth Management. The company offers bespoke discretionary and advisory management services, as well as discretionary fund management; structured investment services; stockbroking services, including advisory dealing and execution-only services; and alternative investment products and services.

