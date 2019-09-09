Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) Insider L. Chance Allred Sells 8,085 Shares

Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE:VSLR) insider L. Chance Allred sold 8,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $64,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,696. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Vivint Solar stock traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.36. The company had a trading volume of 2,566,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,999. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $895.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.64. Vivint Solar Inc has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $9.82.

Get Vivint Solar alerts:

Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.17). Vivint Solar had a negative return on equity of 97.07% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $90.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Vivint Solar Inc will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VSLR. Oppenheimer set a $11.00 target price on Vivint Solar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Vivint Solar from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Vivint Solar in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Vivint Solar by 1,260.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Solar during the second quarter valued at $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Vivint Solar by 742.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7,727 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Vivint Solar in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP increased its position in Vivint Solar by 28.0% in the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 20,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vivint Solar Company Profile

Vivint Solar, Inc provides distributed solar energy primarily to residential customers in the United States. It owns and installs solar energy systems through long-term customer contracts. The company also sells photovoltaic installation products, as well as solar renewable energy certificates. As of December 31, 2018, it had an aggregate capacity of 1,060.9 megawatts covering approximately 154,600 homes.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Vivint Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivint Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.