Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VC. Barclays set a $60.00 target price on Visteon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Visteon from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Visteon from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cowen set a $72.00 target price on Visteon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Visteon from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Get Visteon alerts:

VC traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.06. The stock had a trading volume of 519,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,230. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.99. Visteon has a 1 year low of $44.04 and a 1 year high of $108.42.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $733.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Visteon news, Director Harry James Wilson acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.92 per share, with a total value of $107,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,040. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Visteon by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Visteon in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Visteon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Visteon by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in Visteon by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 2,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.