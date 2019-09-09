Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Raised by Wallington Asset Management LLC

Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,844 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 3.7% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $14,898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 456,714 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $60,259,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 203.7% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,565 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. Honeywell International Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Honeywell International Inc. now owns 269,600 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $35,571,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $353,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in Visa by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 4,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Denise M. Morrison bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $171.13 per share, with a total value of $171,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,223 shares in the company, valued at $551,551.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,051 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $4,537,738.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,223 shares in the company, valued at $11,271,074.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Visa from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $207.00 price objective on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Visa to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Visa from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.57.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $4.19 on Monday, hitting $181.55. 6,993,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,560,168. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $179.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.49 billion, a PE ratio of 39.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc has a one year low of $121.60 and a one year high of $187.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 53.43%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 21.69%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

