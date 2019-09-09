Vinzenz P. Gruber Sells 40,377 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock

Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 40,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $2,288,568.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,355,925.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

MDLZ traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $56.48. 4,034,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,834,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.82. Mondelez International Inc has a 12-month low of $38.78 and a 12-month high of $56.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.54 and a 200 day moving average of $52.04.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 14.07%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.80%.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Buckingham Research raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup set a $60.00 target price on Mondelez International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2,667.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,338,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,739,000 after buying an additional 14,784,178 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth $355,441,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 825.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,798,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,346,000 after acquiring an additional 6,955,639 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 17.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,048,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,978,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027,963 shares in the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

