Vertex One Asset Management Inc. Sells 185,425 Shares of Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY)

Vertex One Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) by 26.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 517,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 185,425 shares during the period. Brookfield Property Partners comprises approximately 2.2% of Vertex One Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Vertex One Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Property Partners were worth $9,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Brookfield Property Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Property Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Property Partners by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Brookfield Property Partners by 44.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. 58.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BPY traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.95. 1,850,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,011. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.94. Brookfield Property Partners LP has a 1 year low of $14.96 and a 1 year high of $21.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This is a boost from Brookfield Property Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

BPY has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Brookfield Property Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

About Brookfield Property Partners

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

