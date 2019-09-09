Vertex One Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT)

Vertex One Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,000 shares during the quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,678.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on GT shares. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.74 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:GT traded up $0.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.05. 5,318,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,249,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a 1-year low of $10.74 and a 1-year high of $24.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.76.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

