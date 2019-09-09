Vertex One Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 135,000 Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY)

Vertex One Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 135,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,255,000. Array Biopharma accounts for about 1.4% of Vertex One Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Vertex One Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Array Biopharma at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Array Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,209,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Array Biopharma by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,688,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,535,000 after purchasing an additional 31,961 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of Array Biopharma during the second quarter worth approximately $43,885,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in Array Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,938,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Array Biopharma by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,405,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,097,000 after purchasing an additional 441,654 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ARRY shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Array Biopharma in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Leerink Swann cut shares of Array Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $46.25 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Array Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Array Biopharma from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Svb Leerink cut shares of Array Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.13.

NASDAQ ARRY remained flat at $$47.85 during trading hours on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.64. Array Biopharma Inc has a 12-month low of $12.56 and a 12-month high of $47.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of -65.55 and a beta of 1.70.

Array Biopharma Profile

Array BioPharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer and other diseases in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It provides BRAFTOVITM (encorafenib) capsules in combination with MEKTOVI (binimetinib) tablets for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma with a BRAF mutation.

