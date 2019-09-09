Veritable L.P. Takes $212,000 Position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 144.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,321,172 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,035,850,000 after buying an additional 3,732,291 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,896,520 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $966,262,000 after acquiring an additional 350,808 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,863,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,278,000. Finally, Axiom International Investors LLC DE grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1,137.7% in the 2nd quarter. Axiom International Investors LLC DE now owns 150,510 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,123,000 after acquiring an additional 138,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LULU traded down $8.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $194.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,777. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 52-week low of $110.71 and a 52-week high of $204.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $183.75 and a 200-day moving average of $172.04.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.25% and a net margin of 14.93%. The company had revenue of $883.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

LULU has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $210.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up from $198.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.79.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,484 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.10, for a total value of $834,472.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,036.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 110,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.87, for a total transaction of $20,230,725.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $704,415.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,174 shares of company stock valued at $51,070,314 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

