Veritable L.P. Sells 438 Shares of Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Veritable L.P. trimmed its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,784,632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,602,096,000 after purchasing an additional 653,684 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Baidu by 3.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,191,574 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $526,130,000 after buying an additional 107,716 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,131,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $367,555,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,116,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $513,768,000 after buying an additional 47,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tweedy Browne Co LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 2,367,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $277,895,000 after buying an additional 930,874 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BIDU traded up $2.55 on Monday, hitting $105.14. The stock had a trading volume of 385,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,586,451. Baidu Inc has a 1 year low of $93.39 and a 1 year high of $234.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.73.

Baidu announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 16th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to repurchase up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BIDU shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $108.00 price target on shares of Baidu and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Baidu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, CLSA set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Baidu and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baidu currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.06.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

