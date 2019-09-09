Veritable L.P. Makes New Investment in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HAS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,746,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,722,000 after purchasing an additional 109,854 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter worth $326,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1,569.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the first quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Hasbro in the first quarter worth about $226,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Hasbro and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.17.

Shares of Hasbro stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $113.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,848. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.84 and a 1-year high of $126.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $984.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.91 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 6.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.65%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Featured Article: Strangles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.