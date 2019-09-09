Veritable L.P. Has $332,000 Stake in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON)

Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SON. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Sonoco Products by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 62,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Shamrock Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shamrock Asset Management LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 74.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Sonoco Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.17.

NYSE SON traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $56.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,618. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Sonoco Products Co has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $66.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.34.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products Co will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.04%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP Marcy J. Thompson sold 1,182 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total transaction of $72,539.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,225.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sonoco Products Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

