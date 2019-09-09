Veritable L.P. Has $298,000 Stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW)

Veritable L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 79.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,150,079 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $262,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,695 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,334,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,016 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 981,838.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,109,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,304,000 after buying an additional 1,109,478 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Lamb Weston by 186.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,376,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,228,000 after buying an additional 895,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in Lamb Weston in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,730,000. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Monday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.71.

Lamb Weston stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.08. The stock had a trading volume of 35,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,375. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.30. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.83 and a fifty-two week high of $83.86. The company has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.17.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.49 million. Lamb Weston had a negative return on equity of 402.03% and a net margin of 12.48%. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.84%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.