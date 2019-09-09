Veritable L.P. Grows Stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEB. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 237,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. American Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 60.0% in the second quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 8.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,940,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 69,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,156,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 23.4% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 377,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,738,000 after acquiring an additional 71,750 shares during the period.

NYSE PEB traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,370. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $25.64 and a 1-year high of $37.85.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The business had revenue of $442.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 114.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEB. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.91.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

