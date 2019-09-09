Veritable L.P. Buys Shares of 21,452 Amcor plc (NASDAQ:AMCR)

Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Amcor plc (NASDAQ:AMCR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Amcor during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the second quarter worth $45,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMCR. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amcor in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Amcor in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ AMCR traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $9.82. 245,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,288,394. Amcor plc has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $11.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%.

Amcor Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

