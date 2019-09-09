Veritable L.P. Boosts Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP)

Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 16.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,986,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,123,000 after acquiring an additional 21,985 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 903,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,257,000 after purchasing an additional 44,528 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 805,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,331,000 after purchasing an additional 17,988 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 771,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,474,000 after purchasing an additional 53,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 728,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

In related news, CEO Colin V. Reed acquired 13,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $79.30 per share, with a total value of $1,077,290.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RHP traded up $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $80.40. 12,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,008. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.14. Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $64.36 and a 1 year high of $89.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $407.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.41 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 63.53% and a net margin of 18.20%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.33.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

Further Reading: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.