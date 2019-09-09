Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Given a $19.00 Price Target by Northland Securities Analysts

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) received a $19.00 price target from investment analysts at Northland Securities in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 96.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VECO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

VECO traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.65. The stock had a trading volume of 226,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,998. The firm has a market cap of $466.70 million, a PE ratio of -241.25 and a beta of 1.31. Veeco Instruments has a 12 month low of $6.27 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.63.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $97.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.43 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 44.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,915,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,064,000 after acquiring an additional 58,146 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 720.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,759,206 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178,877 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,212,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,814,000 after acquiring an additional 83,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 887,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,842,000 after acquiring an additional 180,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 613,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 24,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.