Vanstar Mining Resources (CVE:VSR) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Shares of Vanstar Mining Resources Inc. (CVE:VSR) traded down 4.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22, 28,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 83% from the average session volume of 160,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $11.08 million and a PE ratio of -16.92. The company has a current ratio of 24.87, a quick ratio of 24.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Vanstar Mining Resources Company Profile (CVE:VSR)

Vanstar Mining Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mining properties in Canada. It primarily explores for and produces gold deposits. The company's flagship project is the Nelligan project, including Liam, Dan, 36, and Renard gold zones located in the Chapais-Chibougameau region of northern Quebec.

Further Reading: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanstar Mining Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanstar Mining Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.