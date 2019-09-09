VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NYSEARCA:PPH) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its holdings in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NYSEARCA:PPH) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.46% of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF worth $784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PPH. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF during the second quarter worth about $8,370,000. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 10,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 247,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,998,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period.

Get VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF alerts:

Shares of PPH traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,833. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.18. VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF has a 1-year low of $52.39 and a 1-year high of $64.90.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (NYSEARCA:PPH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.