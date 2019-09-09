Valinor Management L.P. Reduces Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Valinor Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 26.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 818,978 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 287,886 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises 2.6% of Valinor Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Valinor Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of TJX Companies worth $43,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,880,165 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,228,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,819 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 6.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,057,292 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $4,815,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,627 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 4.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 53,531,356 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,848,403,000 after buying an additional 2,052,931 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in TJX Companies by 2.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,119,245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $964,125,000 after buying an additional 428,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,734,026 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $792,161,000 after buying an additional 9,515,682 shares during the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.79. 4,293,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,106,255. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $67.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.17. TJX Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $41.49 and a twelve month high of $57.15.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.62. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 57.64%. The firm had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TJX Companies news, Director David T. Ching sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total value of $1,044,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,846.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Loop Capital raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America set a $65.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.35.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.