V3 Capital Management L.P. Has $12.99 Million Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

V3 Capital Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 30.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 353,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 158,100 shares during the quarter. Omega Healthcare Investors comprises approximately 2.8% of V3 Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. V3 Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $12,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,312,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,791,000 after purchasing an additional 171,333 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth about $317,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 46.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 479,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,290,000 after acquiring an additional 151,877 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth approximately $576,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OHI stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,198,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,709. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.06. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 52 week low of $31.69 and a 52 week high of $41.67.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.39). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $191.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.84%.

OHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.92.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, CFO Robert O. Stephenson sold 10,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,486,388. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Taylor Pickett sold 30,000 shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $1,140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,367,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,500 shares of company stock worth $4,586,300. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

