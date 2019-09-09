Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.65

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.65 and traded as high as $5.64. Universal Technical Institute shares last traded at $5.59, with a volume of 239 shares.

UTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $131.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.34 and its 200-day moving average is $3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 17.01% and a negative net margin of 7.51%. The business had revenue of $79.04 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 18,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 11,280 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. 59.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

