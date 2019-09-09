Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Uniti Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $12.57.

UNIT stock opened at $7.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 2.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. Uniti Group has a 12-month low of $7.05 and a 12-month high of $21.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.97%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Uniti Group by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,726,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384,528 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter worth $12,392,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter worth $11,006,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Uniti Group by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,214,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,041,000 after purchasing an additional 552,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Litespeed Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Uniti Group during the 1st quarter worth $5,991,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of December 31, 2018, Uniti owns 5.5 million fiber strand miles, approximately 928 wireless towers, and other communications real estate throughout the United States and Latin America.

