UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Stock Position Raised by Simmons Bank

Simmons Bank increased its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,948 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Garrison Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,569 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total transaction of $1,232,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 187,979 shares in the company, valued at $46,318,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $227.55 per share, for a total transaction of $455,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,986.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,238,720. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Cleveland Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $310.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $294.11.

NYSE:UNH traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $230.68. 3,574,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,555,677. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $208.07 and a twelve month high of $287.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $243.50 and a 200 day moving average of $244.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $60.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.59 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.14 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.54%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

