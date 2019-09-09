United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UCFC) rose 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.21 and last traded at $10.10, approximately 279,573 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 187% from the average daily volume of 97,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.61.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of United Community Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $464.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.49.

United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. United Community Financial had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $28.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.63 million. On average, analysts forecast that United Community Financial Corp will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This is a positive change from United Community Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. United Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 43.24%.

In related news, CFO Timothy Esson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total transaction of $46,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,604.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UCFC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,270,364 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,943,000 after acquiring an additional 50,551 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of United Community Financial by 424.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,999 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 8,094 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in United Community Financial during the first quarter valued at $121,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in United Community Financial by 16.5% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 152,646 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 21,633 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Community Financial by 18.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,526 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 33,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

United Community Financial Company Profile

United Community Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Home Savings Bank that provides consumer and business banking services. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

