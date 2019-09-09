United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UCFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UCFC) to report sales of $29.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for United Community Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.01 million. United Community Financial reported sales of $27.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Community Financial will report full-year sales of $115.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $115.04 million to $116.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $123.97 million, with estimates ranging from $123.30 million to $124.64 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for United Community Financial.

United Community Financial (NASDAQ:UCFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $28.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.63 million. United Community Financial had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 27.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UCFC shares. ValuEngine cut United Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded United Community Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

Shares of United Community Financial stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $10.10. 279,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,457. United Community Financial has a fifty-two week low of $8.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $464.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.49.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This is an increase from United Community Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. United Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 43.24%.

In related news, CFO Timothy Esson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.38, for a total transaction of $46,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $711,604.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of United Community Financial by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,270,364 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,943,000 after purchasing an additional 50,551 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of United Community Financial by 424.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,999 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 8,094 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Financial during the first quarter valued at about $121,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of United Community Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $664,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of United Community Financial by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 152,646 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 21,633 shares in the last quarter. 63.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Community Financial Company Profile

United Community Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Home Savings Bank that provides consumer and business banking services. The company offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, regular savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

