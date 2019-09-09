United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $20.58

United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.58 and traded as high as $19.36. United Bancshares Inc. OH shares last traded at $19.36, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on UBOH shares. TheStreet downgraded United Bancshares Inc. OH from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised United Bancshares Inc. OH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 28th.

The firm has a market cap of $61.75 million, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.43 and a 200 day moving average of $22.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United Bancshares Inc. OH stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH) by 55.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,400 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in United Bancshares Inc. OH were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 19.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Bancshares Inc. OH (NASDAQ:UBOH)

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

