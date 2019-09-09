U Network (UUU) Market Capitalization Reaches $10.47 Million

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. U Network has a total market capitalization of $10.47 million and approximately $725,148.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One U Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, DDEX, IDEX and DEx.top. During the last week, U Network has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000021 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded up 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000039 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

U Network Token Profile

U Network is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . U Network’s official message board is medium.com/unetwork . The official website for U Network is u.network

Buying and Selling U Network

U Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, DDEX, DEx.top, Bibox, HADAX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy U Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

