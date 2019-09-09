Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Position Boosted by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 13,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $374,000. Burney Co. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.7% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 155,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,809,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $24,222,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 16.3% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 205,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,232,000 after purchasing an additional 28,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

TSN has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Pivotal Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Argus upgraded Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.58.

In related news, insider Sally Grimes sold 57,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $4,910,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Mary Oleksiuk sold 43,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total transaction of $3,600,699.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tyson Foods stock traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.34. 1,473,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,626,903. The company has a market cap of $31.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.33. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.77 and a 52 week high of $94.07.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

