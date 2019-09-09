Tyers Asset Management LLC Sells 22,198 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Tyers Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 22,198 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $4,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,221.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,660,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383,518 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,239,026 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,190,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,945 shares during the period. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 136.2% during the second quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,425,108 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,025 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 54.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,249,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,204,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $174,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Evercore ISI set a $21.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.06.

Marathon Oil stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.90. 12,538,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,396,364. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $11.39 and a twelve month high of $24.20. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average of $14.91.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

