Tyers Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Tyers Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,048 shares during the quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 44,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 8,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, BTIM Corp. lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.6% in the second quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 27,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin bought 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.50 per share, for a total transaction of $776,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 52,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,517,695. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.28 per share, for a total transaction of $2,018,400.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 75,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,097,334.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 159,977 shares of company stock worth $10,626,621. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ABBV traded down $0.92 on Monday, hitting $66.70. 9,552,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,980,216. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.12. The company has a market cap of $99.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.95. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.66 and a fifty-two week high of $96.60.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.05. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 182.70% and a net margin of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Svb Leerink upgraded AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.12.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

