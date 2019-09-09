Tyers Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,136 shares during the quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $4,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 30.6% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

NYSE MMP traded up $0.68 on Monday, hitting $65.72. 708,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,341. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $54.25 and a twelve month high of $69.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.93 and a 200 day moving average of $62.98.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $701.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.67 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 38.48% and a net margin of 48.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $1.013 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MMP shares. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, insider Jeff R. Selvidge sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total transaction of $254,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,985.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.28 per share, with a total value of $336,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.