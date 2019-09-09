Tyers Asset Management LLC Purchases 48,906 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,906 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $4,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Unum Group by 597.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Unum Group by 743.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.67. 3,196,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,001,838. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $24.71 and a 12-month high of $40.76.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. Unum Group had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.92%.

UNM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays set a $36.00 target price on Unum Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Unum Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

