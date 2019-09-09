Tyers Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Tyers Asset Management LLC cut its position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,536 shares during the quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $6,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of AFLAC by 1.9% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in AFLAC by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC increased its holdings in AFLAC by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 74,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AFLAC by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 13,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates increased its holdings in AFLAC by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 6,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. 64.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AFLAC news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 4,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $254,082.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,448 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider June P. Howard sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $209,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,381,338.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,280 shares of company stock worth $757,628 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE AFL traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.08. 3,046,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,239,513. The stock has a market cap of $37.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.66. AFLAC Incorporated has a 1 year low of $41.45 and a 1 year high of $57.18.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. AFLAC had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.96%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AFL. Barclays decreased their price objective on AFLAC from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Raymond James lowered shares of AFLAC from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI cut shares of AFLAC from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.57 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AFLAC from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.07.

AFLAC Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

